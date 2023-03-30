Lebo Mashigo is trending for all the right reasons - the young lady opened her chicken farm after landing funding

Mashigo started with a vision of selling eggs on the street, but people mocked her and said nothing would come out of this venture

The Mpumalanga go-getter is now an owner of a chicken farm, landing millions in funding to pursue her dream in the agricultural industry

Lebo Mashigo lands multi-million rand deal for business.

Source: Facebook

It all started with a vision for Lebo Mashigo, who began selling eggs on the side of the street. Of course, people laughed and mocked her business, but that did not deter her from the end goal.

Kasi Economy shared her inspirational journey on its Facebook page.

The post celebrated her success when it was confirmed she had received millions in funding to upgrade her egg business.

Mashigo has now purchased a big farm and will be able to create employment for 22 people.

South Africans applaud Lebo Mashigo for landing lucrative deal

People were impressed by her determination to succeed despite so many people being against her. Mzansi was here for it and celebrated with her as she is now a proud farm owner.

Here are some of the comments:

Emmanuel Molewe Mokotong said:

"It is always the case. God works with se se nyatsegang. Now she's a brand. All the best. She must never forget where she comes from. I also hope she humbles herself."

Phaladi Matsole commented

"That’s the fruits of hard work, they laugh at you today, tomorrow there will be queues for employment. Let’s push and never give up."

Ngeke Ngigome Mina said:

"Now the same people who laughed at her will hate and be jealous of her, and say she thinks she's better."

Tully Pillay commented:

"Well done, congratulations."

Helen Tredoux said:

"Fabulous news. Go Girl."

Masetloa Mariah commented:

"Congratulations."

Nicola Simon said:

"Keep up the good work."

Refiloe Mdluli commented

"Yeeeeeeeees queen."

