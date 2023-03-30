We have all been guilty of it - jumped at a travel opportunity that is so cheap it seems too good to be true

Well, in the case of TikTokker @ladyyyzeeh, it was too good to be true because her trip on a Delta bus had some uninvited guests

The woman shared her scary experience of riding on a roach-infested bus that made Mzansi's skin crawl

Sometimes the cheap option is not the best. One TikTokker regretted her decision to take the affordable bus trip when she sat beside some unwanted travellers.

When @ladyyyzeeh revealed that her Delta coach bus was riddled with cockroaches, Mzansi felt her pain. The disgusting guests seemed to be all over the wall she was sitting next to, which made getting comfortable on her trip almost impossible.

Cockroaches made Mzansi rethink their next trip

With the April holidays coming up, many South Africans will surely think twice about which transportation to take to their vacation destination. Upon watching the video, online users felt their skin crawl, and when you watch it, you will see why.

Take a look at the video here:

Mzansi's heart went out to woman

Nobody would want to be stuck in such an uncomfortable position, and Mzansi wanted to offer some support for the woman's ordeal. Some even had jokes about the situation.

Briefly News got some of the best comments:

@sagittariusmomma was not about that life:

"I'd rather walk to my destination."

@mrs_wes_k reasoned about the price:

"That's why its so cheap. You have to bring your own Doom."

@artios_moon felt the pain:

"When I say I'd cry the entire day."

@user2453287504829 felt their skin crawl:

"I will be itching the whole ride."

Video of cockroach-infested house makes people's skin crawl, Mzansi: "Even my brain feels itchy"

Now for a more creepy crawly story. Briefly News reported on a TikTok video of a house infested with cockroaches.

The creepy crawlies gave Mzansi the creeps. The disgusting insects were on the ceiling, floors, walls, and every corner you could imagine.

The owners were forced to call in the professionals. Let's hope Delta does the same thing.

