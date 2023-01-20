A TikTok video of a house infested with cockroaches went viral and people could not believe how overrun it was

The creepy insects were on the ceiling, floors and walls and the owner was forced to call in the professionals

Mzansi was horrified by the countless cockroaches and some said they would have moved from the house

A house infested with cockroaches. Image: @pest_control_kings/TikTok

Cockroaches are one of the most hated insects and a viral video posted by @pest_control_kings proved why people can't even stand to look at one.

In the clip, the roaches can be seen everywhere in the house and pest control was using special chemicals to kill the resilient creatures.

The TikTok video creeped out over 600K people who saw the video, but somehow they couldn't stop watching.

Netizens joked that the house should be burned because it cannot be saved from the pesky intruders.

Some people said the disgusting scene gave them endless goosebumps and made them itchy.

Watch the TikTok video below

Comments from Mzansi TikTokkers about the infested house

@exclusive_scarf posted:

"Tjo, I suddenly itched everywhere. Even my brain feels itchy."

@tumelo66p wrote:

"I've never seen so many roaches in my life."

@rhoday_m stated:

"But how do people manage to stay like that?"

@makaave0 said:

"I get crazy when I see 1 cockroach ndenza spring cleaning same time."

@ammunition31 added:

"This would have been the death of me."

@sheila06s shared:

"I would have had a massive heart attack because just looking at one and go into Usain Bolt mode. That's my fear guys cockroaches."

@boitumeloxaba662 asked:

"Where do I get that please? I am under attack in my own house tjooo."

@nellymbuli commented:

"I would call for help when I saw the first roach, ke civilization ena!"

