Two women were hijacked in broad daylight by more than three men at the entrance gate of a home

The horrifying incident was caught on a CCTV camera and Mzansi was stunned by the efficiency of the criminals

Social media users commented on TikTok about the brazen crime in the country and posted tips on dealing with hijacking situations

Mzansi TikTokkers were spooked by footage of two women who got hijacked. The viral clip was posted by @bilankulu1401 and got over 2.9 million views.

The ladies in a Mercedes-Benz can be seen in the video stopping in front of a house situated next to a cul-de-sac.

As they made their way out of the car, three men jumped out of a car that was parked on the other side of the dead-end street and approached them.

One lady ran away while the driver was held back by one of the hijackers as the others took her keys and seized the car.

The men then drove away in the stolen car and followed the vehicle they arrived in.

Mzansi comments from the TikTok video

@user276618888 shared:

"I was also hijacked at my gate. They took my Mercedes and shot my husband who was trying to help. By God's grace, he's alive.

@mjmosehla mentioned:

"I can't believe I'm crying. Guys we are working very hard for things, but they disappear in a blink of an eye."

@limaug wrote:

"I’ve been reading comments from people giving nice tips, but trust me when it’s your day of being robbed you can’t understand how it happened!"

@kamanyambose0 added:

"The ladies were a target, they were probably watched for days."

@202228lesogana8 added:

"These are some people's boyfriends, husbands that are known and praised ko kasi."

@balobeduking said:

"In such situations, please remain calm and cooperate. Assure the robber youu will cooperate and take no action that may jeopardise your safety. Life comes once."

@siyag22328 stated:

"Guys can you see that these guys are not ama phara/nyaope? It's the ones that we think we can trust because they are clean and smell fresh."

@queen_rammy2 wrote:

"The trauma, but we thank God they didn't kill them."

