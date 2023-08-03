A couple from KwaZulu-Natal went through trials and tribulations as a mixed-race couple when they met several years ago

The couple experienced loss and gain, and their love still rings true despite the hate and heat they get

A relationship expert shared her thoughts on interracial relationships in South Africa today, which are more common among the younger generations

An interracial couple from Durban shared how their relationship had ups and downs.

A Durban interracial couple has become popular on TikTok for their beautiful relationship, which sometimes is an uphill battle.

Despite the heartache, loss, pain and backlash they experienced in four years because of their relationship, their love is more potent and burns brighter than a flame.

Interracial couple tells story of their relationship

Ross Turner, a TikTok content creator and a digital marketing strategist, and Samukelisiwe Ngema are from KwaZulu-Natal but live in Johannesburg.

They shared their story with Briefly News. Ross and Samukelisiwe met at the garage gym he owned. Their relationship blossomed over their gym sessions, and they fell in love. Ross used to overstep traditional boundaries and didn't understand when her mother reacted strongly to Ross fetching his bae at home, which according to tradition, is only allowed when lobola has been paid.

The couple fell pregnant within a year of being together and moved in together temporarily. Unfortunately, they lost their child a few minutes after the child was born prematurely. They explained that this was one of the most brutal battles to overcome.

"It's been tough. You have to take it day by day," Samukelisiwe said.

"I used to look at people who were depressed before I got depressed as something to get over quickly, but I learned a lot. It's a hard thing to overcome. We moved through it daily and made sure that we made each other laugh after arguments," Ross said.

The couple has received backlash for being an interracial couple, and it also got physical at some point.

"There are some haters and racists out there, but we move away from them if we ever get hate. We also get a bit of hate online, but it helps our videos grow," Ross said.

Relationship expert tells Briefly News that interracial couples still face challenges

Paula Quinsee, a certified Relationship Therapy Educator and founder of Engaged Humans, said interracial relationships in South Africa still face challenges.

"Interracial relationships often involve different cultural backgrounds, leading to challenges regarding communication, values, traditions and expectations, ultimately causing friction and conflict. Family and community pressure can play a significant role in interracial couples. Some families may object strongly to their loved ones entering a relationship outside of their racial or ethnic groups," she said.

" Interracial couples are sometimes still exposed to social stigma and stereotyping from society. Despite having progressed over the past decade, there is still a limited representation of interracial couples in the media which contributes to a lack of understanding, resources, support and role models addressing challenges faced by interracial couples. However, there is a growing acceptance of interracial relationships, particularly among the younger generation who grew up in inter-culturally mixed environments like schools, universities and social environments and therefore didn't necessarily have the same experiences as previous generations," she added.

Watch their interview here:

The couple moved to Johannesburg, and their TikTok video showcasing the move hit almost 1 million views.

Mzansi loves their strong relationship

Netizens love their relationship and wished them more happy years on their TikTok video of them moving to Joburg.

Hallebberry said:

"Congratulations, you two. Many blissful years together."

Blair Sanele Oka man commented:

"I just love interracial couples and relationships."

King_t_the_young_alpha was inspired.

"You're an inspiration that in life you should never give up and love the person who will love you for who you are."

Vic Price remarked:

"Man, this is beautiful. Love looks great."

Senzekoncube added:

"This is very special and romantic."

