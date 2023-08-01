A woman surprised her mother-in-law with the news that she's pregnant after trying for almost 15 years

The mamazala screamed and happily played with the baby bump, hugging her son and his wife too

Netizens were touched by her mum-in-law's reaction and blessed their relationship

A woman's mother-in-law screamed for joy after finding out she was pregnant. Image: @sabiekj

Source: TikTok

A woman's mother-in-law screamed for joy when she discovered her daughter was pregnant after 14 years of trying to make a baby.

The mother-in-law could not believe her eyes when her makoti entered the room with a bun in the oven.

@sabiekj's video went viral and reached 740K views in under a week. In the video, the beautiful woman walks into the room and starts singing. Her mother-in-law laughs sweetly at her song. Moments later, she screams because she realises her son's wife is pregnant!

The woman shared a heartwarming caption about how she feels about falling pregnant after trying for so long.

"I am living evidence of God's power. God is amazing. To my fellow women who are going through what I went through, I want them to have hope and know that God will do it at the right time. He is not a man that he should lie, and I will pray for them always."

Many factors contribute to falling pregnant successfully

Healthline reports that it may not be as straightforward as believed to fall pregnant, as many factors can affect a woman's chances. These factors include age, overall health, health conditions that affect fertility and using birth control.

Women are advised to track their menstrual cycles and ovulation windows, use ovulation strips, adjust their diet and maintain a healthy weight to increase their chances of falling pregnant. Women must also see a fertility specialist if they've been trying to conceive for over six months.

Watch the video here:

Netizens love mamazala's reaction to news of pregnancy

South Africans were pleasantly stunned by mamazala's reactions and celebrated how genuinely happy she was for her daughter-in-law. She also gave hope to other couples trying to fall pregnant.

Mafungwase kaBinda said:

"Guys, are we not gonna talk about mamazala's reaction? It's not common that mothers-in-law are this happy."

Zinhle Hlongwa maMthembu commented:

"Best mamazala. Keep it up, mama. May you and your daughter-in-law continue to get along so that she may always be happy."

MaZulu was moved:

"Guys, where do we get such mothers-in-law? I'd like one, please."

Aneh745 was encouraged:

"You just gave me hope after 13 years of hoping and waiting in faith."

Bafanavievie remarked:

"My wife has to see this. The pain of trying and getting nothing but hoping every time. Every time she falls sick, she thinks she's pregnant. It's been four years now."

Source: Briefly News