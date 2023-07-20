This young mom is expecting baby number two at 20 and is apparently the ‘family disappointment’

TikTok user @katlegokimberley shared a video of the young mom with two babies

Fellow teen moms stepped forward to share their stories, some fearful of baby number two

Being a young mom is not as taboo as it used to be. This woman had her firstborn before she was 20, and now she has another on the way. Her ‘family disappointment’ post had fellow young mommas stepping forward.

This young mom pranked TikTok users with a video in which she claimed to be pregnant with baby number two. Image: TikTok / @katlegokimberley

Source: TikTok

Teenage pregnancy is a pressing issue in South Africa that is leading to a lot of heartbreaking situations. Not every teen is able to take on the responsibility of raising a child, it isn’t easy.

20-year-old pregnant with baby number two shares ‘family disappointment’ claim in TikTok video

TikTok user @katlegokimberley shared a video of a young pregnant woman holding a toddler with her bump out. The video caption says, “PVO: you’re disappointing your family with your second bundle of joy at 20.”

The post caption claims that it is a joke and that the small girl in the clip is her sister… Take a look:

Young moms step forward to tell their stories, baby number two can be tricky

Fellow young mothers came forward to share the ages they had their babies. Some were done at number one because being a teen mom is a lot.

Read some of the honest comments:

Simamkele Voyiya was young:

“Bruh. I got my first born at 17 and second at 19 different dads”

morongwalehutso3 was done with number one:

“I'm 31 and still scared to have a second one you guys are brave hle”

Thube MaGcwabe is not going on that rollercoaster again:

“ I had mine in my teens, and I fear pregnancy with everything in me, I’m not even thinking of having a second child.”

Faith Ntobeko Mathenjwa shared:

“ me expecting my 2nd at the age of 27 years while living at home… I am sorry too”

Waistline is on baby number three:

“I’m 22 with 3”

teen mom becomes BCom graduate, celebrates graduation day with 4-year-old daughter in viral TikTok video

In related news, Briefly News reported that a teenage mother defied all odds as she graduated with a BCom degree in Economics and Econometrics.

Mbasa Kula is a living example that with determination and resilience you can achieve anything. In a TikTok video which has since clocked over 2.6M views the inspiring lady brought her daughter to her graduation day, showcasing the strength and perseverance of young mothers.

