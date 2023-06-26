Teen mom becomes a BCom in Economics graduate and celebrated her graduation day with her 4-year-old daughter

The young mother shared her academic success with her child and made sure they had matching outfits

Mzansi peeps praised the young woman for keeping to her goals and persevering despite being a mum at such a young age

Teen mother becomes BCom graduate and celebrates her graduation day with her daughter. Images: @zoyanda_/TikTok.

A teenage mother defied all odds as she graduated with a BCom degree in Economics and Econometrics.

Teen mum's remarkable achievement graduated with a BCom degree

Mbasa Kula is a living example that with determination and resilience you can achieve anything. In a TikTok video which has since clocked over 2.6M views the inspiring lady brought her daughter to her graduation day, showcasing the strength and perseverance of young mothers.

Young lady pushes to change her narrative

Balancing motherhood and academics is no easy feat, but Kula's unwavering commitment to her education paid off. With the support of her loved ones and her own fierce determination, she navigated the challenges that came her way, proving that no obstacle is too great when you set your mind to achieving your goals.

Kula said:

"I fell pregnant while I was doing my first year and I was 19-years-old. I studied BCom in Economics and Econometrics. I think if there’s one thing that helped throughout my studies was the support I had from my family especially my mother."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to teen mum's unstoppable determination to graduate

Mzansi praised the young girl for showing commitment to completing her studies and being a role model for her daughter.

Peeps shared their views:

@Shela_Skin said:

"Wait until you guys wear matching outfits on her graduation ceremony."

@Kingofboys commented:

"What a powerful transformation black girl magic. Congratulations mommy

@ombosinalo said:

"I'm a preggie uni student and can't wait for this day."

@Tdatflowerrrr commented:

"Wow, the lesson there is no reason of giving up."

@justKay.sa said:

"I swear this was meant for me to see! I've been so anxious about the future. But this was total reassurance."

@THE AMAZING HAIR

"What a wonderful come back."

