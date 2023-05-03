A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal is trending for turning her life around after falling pregnant when she was a 17 years old

Dr Thandeka Ngcobo was able to change her narrative and graduate as a medical doctor from the University of KwaZulu-Natal

Her inspiring story was shared on LinkedIn and peeps were impressed by her hard work and determination to achieve her dream

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dr Thandeka Ngcobo is recognised for her hard work and dedication to medicine. Images: Women Power Africa /LinkedIn

Source: UGC

At just seventeen years old, Dr Thandeka Ngcobo fell pregnant. However, she did not let that deter her from her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

KZN woman pushed hard to achieve her dreams becoming a doctor

Ngcobo channelled all her energy into achieving her dreams and worked hard to become a remarkable medical practitioner.

The young doctor was raised in a small village called Hlutankungu in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal. A single mother raised her, and she has seven other siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ngcobo was determined to change her destiny for her daughter and herself

Ngcobo was determined to change her narrative, and against all odds, she matriculated as one of the top 10 students in the region. She later graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

"My late mother is my heroine. She could have told me to stay home and raise my daughter, but instead, she gave me a chance to thrive. And thrive I did," she said.

Peeps congratulate Dr Ngcobo for breaking barriers

Ngcobo is a doctor who focused on family medicine. She believes that good primary health care services are vital in South Africa. Her story was shared on LinkedIn, and people across the country were inspired by her incredible story.

Here are some of the comments:

@Chris Wegoye said:

"What an incredible story. Dr Thandeka Ngcobo is a true inspiration, proving that anyone can achieve their dreams with determination and hard work.

@AdamMartin commented:

"Dr Thandeka Ngcobo, Massive respect - such a powerful story - admirable indeed - best wishes, my dear,"

@SiboniseleNdlangamandla said:

"Well, Doctor, a second chance well used to defeat distraction."

@Lenora Matthys commented:

"You are an inspiration to others, outstanding. Not all teenagers have the same academic performance and support as you."

Gorgeous doctor celebrates 1st day of community service, netizens wish young medic well.

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a doctor who posted images of her first day of community service.

After sharing that she’d started her community service, the lovely doctor received well-wishes from social media users.

In her post, the young woman explained that she had been anxious to start working in the new environment.

Social media users wished the newly qualified medical practitioner luck for the rest of her journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News