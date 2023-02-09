A viral TikTok showed people what a teenage girl does with her baby after school

The teenage girl got six million views on the video app as she showed herself on mummy duty with her infant son

People reacted to seeing how the teen mum is thriving in a place where people are making sure that she finishes school

A video went viral as it detailed the day in a life of a teen mom. The 17-year-old has a four-month-old baby she takes care of every day after school.

A 17-year-old showed how she takes care of her baby after a long day at school. Image: TikTok/tusaiweyana

Source: UGC

A 23-year-old who runs an NGO that provides a safe place for young mothers and their children posted the video and left the internet touched.

Teen mom goes viral on TikTok after posting what day in her life looks like

A video on TikTok got millions of views as people saw a 17-year-old mom's day after school. In the video, the lady arrived from school, bathed her baby, did the washing, did her schoolwork and spent time with her infant.

Netizens react to viral TikTok of African teen mom

The video went viral and people were in the comments applauding the young woman for taking care of her child. People were also interested in the baby's name, Owen Batman, a character on Grey's Anatomy. Many remarked on how healthy the baby looked in the video.

Phophi Legege commented

"Cutest."

user4597701592168979878 commented:

"Owen! Greys Anatomy!"

kitty cat commented:

"Owen Batman, what a cute name."

kwai_ baby commented:

"Four months already!?"

Nana Ama S Arhin commented:

"Baby looks healthy, well done Mama."

Cynky1988 commented:

"I bet this baby gives her courage to do better in life. Continue encouraging her."

Lojiro-Kamado commented:

"Is his name really Owen Batman?"

