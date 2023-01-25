A lady took to Twitter and told people how she dealt with teenage pregnancy in the most dramatic way

The mother told a wild story about how she managed to keep a whole baby from her parents when she was 16 years old

Online users were thoroughly amazed by the story of how she landed in the biggest trouble with her parents

A woman wanted to share her story about how she had her first child. The story went viral as she explained how she tried to keep her teenage pregnancy under wraps from her parents.

A lady who got pregnant at 16 years old told a hilarious story about how she kept it a secret from her parents. Image: Ekaterina Goncharova/Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the teenage pregnancy rate in South Africa is higher than the average in sub-Saharan Africa and this Mzansi lady shared her story. Netizens were amazed by her daring spirit when she detailed how she was able to keep her baby a secret for months after birth.

Lady shares how she hid pregnancy from parents at 16 years old

The lady on Twitter @LalieKama told her story about getting pregnant at 16 years old. In her post, the young mom explained that she was not living with her parents and never told them that she had a baby coming.

In the tweet, she explains how she randomly pitched up with a six-month-old baby. The lady said she denied knowing how pregnancy happens and said she got the baby from a doctor as a present.

The tweep continues to explain that she got a beating from her parents stuck to her story about the baby being a gift. The lady concluded that her dad was more accepting and that they accepted him in their home.

South Africans react to women's hilarious story about teenage pregnancy

Teenage pregnancy is a rife problem as it continues to rise in South Africa according to Mail Guardian. The publication reports 90 037 girls aged 10 to 19 years gave birth from March 2021 to April 2022. This lady's story of teen pregnancy was more lighthearted because of the happy ending.

The lady later added that her parents still never got an answer about how she got pregnant. Online users were thoroughly amused and many cracked jokes at the lady's expense.

@Makau____ commented:

"The beating didn't have you screaming the truth?"

@erica_khomza commented:

"We need to find you a role to play ko The River because this made my day."

@LalieKama replied

"I still wonder if my mom don't look at me and wonder who's the father of this boy mmm?"

@I_am_meester commented:

"You were brave!"

@atlegang___ commented:

"This story is just so wild. I’ve never heard of anyone lying like this. I’m happy that in the midst of fear, confusion and uncertainty, you kept the baby and soldiered on."

@Phumza_A commented:

"You were traumatised. I just love the fact that you didn't throw the baby away, you were very brave."

