A young girl had social media at a standstill after a video of her dancing at a function went viral online

In the video, the little girl who rocked a floral dress and black pumps showed that she can move

Peeps jumped into the post's comments section to laud the girl for nailing the moves, many said she should take her dancing seriously

A little girl became the main attraction when she took to the stage at a function. The confident young girl showed other guests that she had moves for days.

A young girl stole the show with her dance moves. Image: @bellanaijaonline.

Source: Instagram

The beautiful young stunner who wore a floral dress and black shoes had everyone clapping for her when she took to the stage. The video even shows money lying around, confirming the guests showered her with cash.

Social media users react to the video

Reacting to the now-viral clip shared by an Instagram page with the handle @bellanaijaonline, peeps said the girl is talented and her parents should consider nurturing her talent.

Others even joked about hiring her to their events because she can groove.

@sharonooja said:

"She is sooooooooo adorable!!!! Gosh I can’t even move like this!!! She’s going to be a star!!!! A big star!!!! ."

@chinedu.tm wrote:

"It's all fun and games until you know what she knows is not for her age..."

@sheezee1 commented:

"Is it just me or there’s something off about a child dancing with those expressions? Her innocence is drifting God help our generation."

@market_runs_ph added:

"Let’s take a moment to appreciate her mum for dressing her appropriately. Such a talented and beautiful girl ❤️."

