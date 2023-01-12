A girl went out grooving for the night and suffered the consequences because she still lives with her parents

One video, shared to TikTok, of the young woman showed how her father chose to wake her up after a night of turning up

Online users were totally amused and the video went viral with over 500,000 views on the video platform

One party animal still lives with her parents and it is quite a challenge. The video of her dad using a megaphone to get her up got a lot of attention.

One lady's dad decided to be loud the morning after she went out for groove. Image:TikTok/neevan_ferris

People were in tears over the video and commented on how hilarious the dad was. Some people even theorised about what they would do if they were in the same situation

TikTokker startled out of sleep by loud dad the morning after turn up

Young TikTok creator, @nevanferris, went viral over a video of her dad waking her up after a night of partying. In the clip, the father walks into her room with a loudspeaker and yells rise and shine, which jolts her out of sleep.

Mzansi feels for young woman after dad's stunt

Groove is one of the country's favourite past times. Online users were in tears over her reaction. People in the comments cracked joked about the father-daughter relationship.

Mammie_Black commented:

"I would be so mad."

DarkBiggy commented:

"Yoh I don't play about my sleep, things could get physical."

madison gordon commented:

"I can feel her wanting to cry out of irritation."

Mesharlan Nadesan commented:

"No no no, I felt the irritation in this video."

Curlycook commented:

"Literally thought he was gonna be like 'It's timeeeee.'"

Cassey Marie Heunis commented:

"This reminds me of my granny, she used to play gospel as loud as the party's music was, on a Sunday."

