Kelly Khumalo came out guns blazing at some parents who took videos of her while she was eating at a local food joint

The singer who is currently pregnant said that the parents sent their children over to her table for some pictures but they had already started recording her without permission

Social media users weighed in on the matter and concluded that the parents need to have some manners

Kelly Khumalo shared an experience she had with her followers. The controversial singer, who was clearly not happy with the encounter, aired her thoughts on Twitter.

Kelly Khumalo blasted a fan who disrespected her while she was eating. Image: @kellykhumaloza.

Source: Instagram

The pregnant singer said a young fan was happy to see her and approached her table while she was out eating. What bothered the Empini singer is that the child's parents didn't wait to ask for her permission and had already started recording her.

According to TimesLIVE, the mother of two fumed at the parents saying they should teach their children respect. She tweeted:

"Why would you send kids to someone’s table edla to ask for a picture and you already taking a video, usubulisiwe already read the room? Ayaphi amahloni nemfundiso? What are you teaching the kids? Zihlonipheni man."

Social media users reacted to the post saying Kelly was right about the parents not teaching their children proper manners. Those who have met the singer before said she was not rude and interacts with her fans.

Fans support Kelly Khumalo

@Mncedisi_huna said:

"One thing about you, you are one of the most humble human beings I've ever met especially celebrities. I think most people don't know it for whatever reason ❤️"

@mikewalerete wrote:

"They wanted a video not because they idolise you but to laugh at you."

Source: Briefly News