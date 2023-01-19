A woman has taken to social media to ask for advice after she stopped her father’s wedding to a younger lady

The distraught daughter opened up about how her father cheated on her mother with someone 30 years younger than he is

The lady further noted that her dad had been abusive to her mom and the family while the pair were married

A distraught woman has opened up about how she stopped her father’s wedding to a lady who is 30 years his junior.

The lady explained that her father had betrayed her mom with his bride-to-be and had been abusive for years.

When it came time to object during the wedding ceremony, the young woman stood up from where she and her sisters were sitting and opened up about the ugly circumstances that led to the nuptials, News24 wrote.

Taking to Reddit, the angry daughter explained that while the wedding didn’t take place, another ceremony was arranged that she was not invited to.

The lady ended by asking netizens if she was wrong to disrupt the wedding.

Social media users had mixed reactions to daughter disrupting dad’s wedding

Netizens were divided on whether the woman, who was a bridesmaid at the ceremony, was wrong for her actions:

AppeltjeEitje1079 wrote:

“He made his bed. I think you were utterly brave and it was your reaction to all the things he had done. What did your sisters think?”

Hot_Opening remarked:

“I mean, part of the ceremony was asking for it. They didn't have to include that part in the ceremony, they knew their history and could have omitted it but chose not to.”

FoldingFan1 reacted:

“Do you think the timing to express those feelings was okay?

