A woman shared the reality of carrying a child after her experience wasn't anything like she expected

Many people usually see women having a pregnancy glow but one lady proved that it can be the opposite

The TikTokker got nearly 10 million views after showing people that her face went through an amazing transformation

An expecting mother showed the ordeal that pregnancy put her through. The lady thought that she would look cute when she's finally carrying a child but was disappointed.

A woman showed how drastically her face changed after she got pregnant. Image: TikTok/@heyosato

The woman shared a before-and-after of her pregnancy and online users were amazed. People commented on the video with their thoughts about her face change.

Tiktokker shows how pregnancy made her look different

A soon-to-be mother shared a video of herself before she was pregnant. The lady, @heyosato thought that she was going to be cute when she was having a child but the exact opposite happened.

The video went viral with 9.3 million views when she showed how her face changed because of pregnancy. The lady showed that her facial features got bigger.

Online users commented saying that her video was another reason to not have children. Many others could relate, among many comparisons, one mom said she looked like she had a fight with legend boxer Mike Tyson during her pregnancy.

thehuskulargoddess commented:

"Thank you! Everyone posts how they are glowing. I looked like when ET got sick."

BrandyChristian commented:

"Pregnancy has my nose three time the size it was before."

Amber O'hara commented:

"My nose swelled up so bad it was like I went three rounds with Mike Tyson."

Sharnicia Grandy commented:

"Reason 76 why not to have a baby rn."

Kristy commented:

"I would be fighting my the father of my child everyday."

rayaskya commented:

"Nature really be doing us dirty."

user3514563168205 commented:

"Then the kid comes out and has the AUDACITY to say "dada" as their first word."

Flowerchild92 commented:

"I too look like a snapping turtle."

LaurieCassandra commented:

"Same, I looked like a lil chocolate Princess Fiona."

