A young girl had social media users thinking she once lived here before after her video getting down went viral

The little miss showed peeps what she got as she took to the dance floor and shook her waist in the video shared by actress Viola Davis

Netizens were left in stitches with the young lady’s hilarious facial expressions that had many thinking it was a grown woman in a four-year-old’s body

Social media users were left in stitches following a viral clip of a young girl who set the dancefloor on fire at her school function.

An energetic girl impressed social media users with her killer dance moves. Image: @violadavis.

Source: Instagram

The young girl rocking a black and white outfit and a large red bow left her classmates stunned when it was her turn to hit the dance floor.

Reacting to the viral clip shared on Instagram by How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis on her Instagram page, many said the young girl's energetic moves and hilarious facial expressions were giving reincarnation vibes.

Many said it seemed as though it was an older woman in a young girl's body.

@coltermikecolter wrote:

"I now believe in reincarnation because this little girl has already lived a hell of a life."

@theajzone commented:

" Her face!!!! She’s saying “ y’all see me KILLIN THIS??!!"

@soccershelley44 said:

"Those little hips AIN'T LYIN'! She gone need a hot water bottle for her back tonight! That bow held on for DEAR LIFE!"

@ihyd2003 noted:

"Whose 'old' child is that?! That's a whole grown woman passing as a 4 yr old."

@tessyojo added:

"It's the facial expression for me! I mean, what's a dance without the facial expressions to go with it, right!!"

