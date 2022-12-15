Global site navigation

Woman Graduates From UCT Magna cum Laude and Bags Overseas Job With 2 Times the Salary She Asked for
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • One high-achieving woman shared some of her latest wins after finishing up her studies at the University of Cape Town
  • The law student listed her academic accomplishments after graduation and moving on to the work environment
  • The brainy woman dropped a list of all her achievements and the list just kept getting longer as she went on

A woman graduated with flying colours from the University of Cape Town as a law student. The smart lady showed people that she is pretty much set for life after working hard in university.

The UCT Graduate celebrates accomplishments
A UCT graduate said that they finished school with distinctions and would have a good-paying international job. Image: Instagram/@_yxlxngx
Source: Instagram

The announcement was heartwarming for many people. Online users were moved by how the woman's life is coming together seamlessly.

UCT graduate celebrates accomplishments

A UCT graduate @ _yxlxngx shared how her life is coming together perfectly. In a tweet, an accomplished lady showed that they graduated with distinction and got a job offer from tech giant Huawei. To sweeten the deal, she was offered double the salary she wanted and will be moving to China.

Online users congratulated that lady on her success in the legal field. Many people were amazed by what she managed to accomplish.

@attlee_charles commented:

"Wow! This is so beautiful!! Congratulations sis! Keep shining!! God is good."

@dawntiyamike commented:

"Yesssss so happy for you."

@LoppyLee_ commented:

"Ohhh she’s a queen, she is the moment."

@VillagePrincezz commented:

"You are moving to my ultimate dream place.OMG Congrats!"

@noahxche commented:

"Magna cum laude yesses."

@brian_royalb commented:

"Congratulations!"

Woman bags new job and moves to Cape Town, celebrates with pics from new city

Briefly News previously reported that online users congratulated a lady on her latest win in life. The woman let people know that she would be starting a new career.

The celebratory post received some attention from netizens, who showered her with congratulations. Peeps also showed her stunning pictures with a lot of love.

A woman, Asa_Jikwana, shared a post where she told her followers that she was starting a new job in a new city. In her post, she thanked God and posted two new pictures from her new city.

Source: Briefly News

