A Twitter user took to the microblogging platform to celebrate that she is moving up in life with a fresh opportunity

The amazing lady was over the moon after finding a new job that gave her the perk of moving to one of South Africa's biggest cities

Online users congratulated the lady, and many peeps complimented her success that led her to Capetown

Online users congratulated a lady on her latest win in life. The woman let people know that she would be starting a new career.

A woman was excited about landing a new job and shared the news with followers who were just as excited. Image: Asa_Jikwana

The celebratory post received some attention from netizens, who showered her with congratulations. Peeps also showed her stunning pictures a lot of love.

Woman celebrates getting a job

A woman, Asa_Jikwana, shared a post where she told her followers that she was starting a new job in a new city. In her post, she thanked God and posted two new pictures from her new city.

Online users joined in on the celebration and showered her with compliments. People commented how proud they were that he got a paying gig in Capetown.

@AthiJ1226 commented:

"It can only be God, congratulations mntase."

@tshezi_bm commented:

"Exactly! Congratulations sweetheart."

@akon_soga commented:

"Congratulations mntase."

@Iam_Kardas commented:

"Looking all nice!"

@Ms_Onesimo commented:

"Happy for you ntombi. All the best."

