A hilarious video circulated on social media of a woman trying to cross over a severely flooded road-side ditch

The lady had an epic fail when she did not make it to the other side, where her partner was waiting

People could not stop cracking up at the video, as many criticised how she tried to cross the flooded area

Twitter users were in for a good laugh after seeing a woman trying to cross a flooded river. The woman could not make the jump, and it inspired many jokes.

A woman tried to cross over a flooded area and landed in the water. Image: @BornAKang

Source: Twitter

The video spread all over Twitter, and people reacted to the hilarious clip. Many people commented, making fun of the situation.

SA dies of laughter as woman falls into flooded sidewalk

A video on Twitter posted by @BornAKang shows a woman trying to cross over a flooded road. The video shows two other men successfully making it to the other side. When it is her turn, she tried too and landed in the water.

Watch the full video below:

Mzansi enjoys seeing epic fails videos, and people cracked up at the footage. Many commented that she did not jump enough.

@Monkxd2 commented:

"The fail attempt."

@jamiedlux commented:

"He should have put his jacket down for her."

@hi_sigh_ commented:

"I'd never come out of my room after this."

@AnceArt commented:

"I feel evil laughing at this."

@LMakhetloane

"So this guy only started running to help her after she got dat far. He banna."

@iam_jerrymoses commented:

"Girl wanted to walk on water."

@Endyurr

"She would have done better if she was jumping into conclusions."

@kxsedilla commented:

"No leap or nothing."

@ShutUpAndFish88 commented:

"She thought she could walk on water."

@sandavidcito commented:

"She is just going for a lil swim."

