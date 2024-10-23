Botswana centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has found playing time rare at Kaizer Chiefs under new coach Nasreddine Nabi

During the off-season, Chiefs brought in Rushwin Dortley and Inacio Miguel, who have both jumped ahead of Ditlhokwe in the pecking order

Local fans said Ditlhokwe must be patient, while a few suggested the player should seek an exit from Naturena

Centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe could consider his options in January 2025 after falling down the pecking order at Kaizer Chiefs.

Despite being the captain of the Botswana national team, the 26-year-old has yet to feature for new Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi this season.

Kaizer Chiefs and Botswana defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is no longer first-choice at the Soweto club. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Last season, the Botswana international defender returned to the side from a lengthy injury and made 21 appearances for the Soweto giants.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe’s future at Kaizer Chiefs is uncertain

Ditlhokwe faces limited playing time at Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, Ditlhokwe is facing limited game time due to the arrival of new defenders Rushwin Dortley and Angolan star Inacio Miguel.

The source said:

"The coach brought in new defenders this season, and because of that investment, it has been tough for TT [Dithlhokwe], especially considering that they are both doing well. He is still part of the squad, and everybody knows he is a quality player, but football teams evolve, which comes at a cost."

Fans advise Ditlhokwe

Local football fans said on social media that Ditlhokwe should leave Chiefs while others said the player needs to wait for his chance.

Sherlock Matlogedi Wa Bapela made a suggestion:

"Loan him back to SuperSport or a club from his home country."

OSSIFIED said the player must accept his new role:

"It is impossible to play both TT and Dortely at the same time. He got his chances last season, but he wasted them. It doesn't matter if he plays well for Botswana. He must be patient until Dortely gets suspended or injured."

Shakes Ntshole Da'Don is not a fan:

"He and Msimango made us a laughing stock last season. They must learn how to defend on the bench."

Wisey Mgabadeli wants depth at Chiefs:

"I think Chiefs should keep the lad; he must work under the new technical team. We need depth in our team."

Gosiame Moasha Oliphant gave advice:

"He and Msimango must fight for their place."

New Amakhosi signing could get a new role

As Briefly News reported, fans have tipped new Kaizer Chiefs signing Inacio Miguel to wear the captain's armband.

The Angolan defender has impressed fans since his arrival at the Soweto giants and fans backed the player to become the club's new leader.

