South African athlete Caster Semenya posted a resilient message on social media as she continues her life away from the international track

The 800m specialist has spent her entire career being questioned about her gender and has been ruled out by international bodies due to her testosterone levels

Local netizens offered support for Semenya as she continues to be scrutinised over her gender and new regulations preventing her form elite competitions

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya received a warm response from local fans after she shared an inspirational message on social media.

Despite winning 14 gold medals in her professional career, the 800m runner has suffered recently after being scrutinised by sporting authorities over her testosterone levels.

Caster Semenya remains positive as she deals with criticism. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP and Hannah Peters/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As she endures constant questions from authorities and fans over her sexuality, Semenya has remained positive despite the unfavourable ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

Caster Semenya is not giving up

Read Semenya's post on Instagram:

According to her Instagram account, Semenya sent a resilient message, saying ‘The race isn’t over. In fact, it’s just getting started’, amid criticism from local musician Nota Baloyi.

While Semenya has not taken part in professional races for years, she has turned her attention to road running and recently participated in the 2025 SPAR Grand Prix.

As Semenya sits on the sidelines, it has not stopped her from supporting South Africa’s current 800m star Prudence Sekgodiso.

Semenya recently graced the cover of iQhawe Magazine, according to Instagram:

Semenya remains upbeat

While she faces challenges, Semenya has remained positive in her life and is committed to helping other athletes who have suffered from similar issues.

Part of her happy life has been her relationship with wife Violet Roseboya, as the couple constantly shares pictures of each other on social media.

The 34-year-old's happy home is also blessed with two daughters who were born in 2019 and 2022.

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya is happily married to Violet Raseboya. Image: castersemenya800m.

Source: Instagram

Fans are proud of Semenya

Local netizens reacted to Semenya’s message on social media to say they are proud of the two-time Olympic champion and have backed for to continue making a mark in SA sport.

Nicki_d backs Semenya:

“Here with you till the finish champ.”

Baatsebamotho admires Semenya:

“My superhero unconquerable spirit. Long live.”

Trinitya519 agrees:

“I know that’s right! The race continues.”

Queen_eversmiling has respect for Semenya:

“True, in fact you're owning. Rejection means go bigger.”

Tshidax09 supports Semenya:

“Good one my dear Castor. Keep on pushing as per God's purpose and blessings.”

Kox_bee is happy:

“Yes mam.”

Luvishlife is excited:

“Stay winning in everything that you do.”

Sisimazwi is a fan:

“You have our support.”

Lksportsmassagetherapy gave their love:

“#castersemenya love your work.”

Bruceybld is overjoyed:

“Looooooovely this. Let's go friend.”

