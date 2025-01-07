The South African athlete Caster Semenya recently showed off her wife, Violet Raseboya

The picture of the couple was posted on social media by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting the couple and how beautiful they looked together

Caster Semenya flaunted his wife. Image: @castersemenya800m

Love is in the air for the South African athlete Caster Semenya, who continuously showers his wifey with love.

Recently, the star showed off his wifey just days before they celebrated their wedding anniversary on social media.

The picture of the couple was posted on Twitter (X) by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula, who captioned it:

"Caster Semenya with her wife Violet Raseboya."

Netizens react to the couple's picture

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others complimented the couple. Here's what they had to say:

@Zayen30 said:

"Hmm...If I speak, I will be in trouble. Let me pass. Good morning everyone."

@ChrisEcxel102 responded:

"Beautiful couple goals, love lives here."

@BafanaSurprise replied:

"We are happy for them."

@MagikMcCoy wrote:

"She might have a boyfriend. Only with Cas for the bag."

@Repostkingggg commented:

"Classic In your face moment. In another world, they would both be referred to as wives."

@Scocolito_Berry said:

"Caster is a woman only when it comes to running; the rest of the time he identifies as a man or husband."

@j33624 replied:

"They were correct in denying Caster the right to compete against women; he's clearly a man."

@sizachumes tweeted:

"So she's only a woman when she wins in the turf... What criterion is used here, it's unfair competition to all our lovely straight sisters out there. Hhayi bo."

Caster shares photo of her lovely daughter

In another story, Briefly News reported about South Africans gushing over Caster's adorable daughter.

The athlete dropped a lovely picture with her beautiful baby girl, Ora Semenya. The images warmed South Africa's hearts and followers can't wait to see Ora grow up.

