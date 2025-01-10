The Modiselle sisters, Kefilwe, Candice and Bontle, have made headlines on social media

A picture of the three industry sisters with their mom went viral on social media after it was posted

Many netizens flooded the comment section, gushing over how beautiful they looked with their mother

The Modiselle sisters spent quality time with their mother. Image: @bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

The three beautiful sisters who have made a name for themselves in the music industry, Kefliwe, Bontle and Candice Modiselle, had many fans gushing over their family portrait.

Recently, a picture of the three industry sisters and their mother had many netizens swooning over them after an online user @__T_touch posted the family portrait on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"The Modiselle sisters with their mother."

See the post below:

Netizens compliment the Modiselle sisters

Shortly after the picture of Bontle Modiselle and her sisters went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the photo. Here's what they had to say:

@Melo_Malebo commented:

"This woman made superstars, she has to be proud of herself."

@PostbyPeter complimented them:

"They look so beautiful. God bless them all."

@DazylingQueeen said:

"The Modiselle sisters with their mother are goals. So much power and grace in one picture."

@Laklens wrote:

"Their mom is giving calm and peaceful energy. Beautiful family."

@TKwazi responded:

"This mother did an AMAZING job; all her daughters are beautiful people inside and outside!"

@Siviwe_Matroos replied:

"Now, why did I think Bontle has a son? Lol. Beautiful family."

Who are the Modiselle sisters

The Modiselle sisters have been in South Africa’s media for all the right reasons. Their impeccable careers always make them rise to stardom. The sisters, Kefilwe, Candice, and Bontle, have all made a name for themselves in the entertainment business of South Africa, making them beloved celebrities to many South Africans.

