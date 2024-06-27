Media personality Bontle Modiselle got rid of her dreadlocks and has been rocking stylish hairstyles ever since

Just recently, the star debuted a new short hairdo from the popular hair salon Sarhap Hair Line

Fans were left swooning at the dancer, and they showed her love after she posted a video of her getting her hair done

South African dancer Bontle Modiselle is rocking these new hairstyles. The star was known for her signature dreadlocks but has now opted for shorter hairstyles, and she looks gorgeous.

Bontle stuns in a new hairdo

South African media personality Bontle Modiselle has been rocking new stylish hairstyles after getting rid of her dreadlocks. The dancer and TV host recently got herself a new short weave installed from the popular hair salon Sarhap Hair Line.

However, her transition from dreadlocks to short hair was not just any decision. Bontle hinted that something major happened, which is why she decided to let go of them.

On Instagram, she said, "Gonna drop a little story time one of these days about the big chop. Quite the adjustment, but I’m enjoying it."

Check out her new hairdo.

What fans are saying about Bontle's hair

Mzansi peeps are still adjusting to this major hair change, but one thing many agree on is that Bontle looks absolutely gorgeous.

@minniedlamini said:

"You are soooo beautiful."

kearabetswechadibe shared:

"I love you better with no makeup hun, but both ways you look hot!"

itsphinah_ stated:

"Heyyy king khosiii. You look stunning Bontle."

ho.peyyy gushed:

"Bontle is serving us with these short-length wigs. She has found her perfect wigs."

@koketso m20 added:

"When you are so pretty that you don't even believe it yourself."

Bontle nails the Mkhukhu dance challenge

