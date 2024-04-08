Bontle Modiselle recently did the big chop and cut off all her dreadlocks to debut her short new hairstyle

The choreographer showed off her cute new do and received endless compliments from her supporters

Mzansi approved of Bontle's new hairstyle, impressed that she could still pull off short hair

Bontle Modiselle debuted her short hairstyle after chopping off her dreadlocks. Images: bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

It looks like Bontle Modiselle-Moloi is going into a new chapter after chopping off her signature dreadlocks. The popular dancer debuted her short, 4C hair and stunned fans again with her striking beauty - they didn't name her Bontle for nothing!

Bontle Modiselle debuts new hairstyle

You know what they say; A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.

Our girl, Bontle Modiselle, is sporting a new hairstyle after chopping off her famous dreadlocks.

While often showing off braided hairstyles, this time, the mother of one flaunted her curly natural hair and even cut her sides, an indicator that she may have outgrown her locks.

Taking to her Instagram page, MaAfrika revealed that she would tell a story about what led her to the big chop, saying she is enjoying the look:

"Gonna drop a little story time one of these days about the big chop. Quite the adjustment, but I’m enjoying it."

Mzansi raves over Bontle Modiselle's new hairstyle

Netizens are feeling Bontle's new hairdo, stunned that she could still pull off short hair:

Bontle's husband, Priddy Ugly, reacted:

"Yesses!"

Her sister, Candice Modiselle, was seeing double:

"No, because I definitely thought this was me! Looking stunning, baby."

l.e.r.a.i was stunned:

"Bontle? What? You left the lock gang?"

zanelepotelwa said:

"You’re perfect."

afikilesityata wrote:

"It's clear that every hairstyle suits you."

sishikhonziwe showed love to Bontle:

"Even if you went bald, I would still love you."

_m.naledi was stunned:

"God's favourite because, wow, man!"

Bontle Modiselle celebrates Priddy Ugly's birthday

In more Bontle Modiselle updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the dancer's birthday message to her husband, Priddy Ugly.

Bontle had the sweetest things to say about her hubby, singing his praises while showing her gratitude to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News