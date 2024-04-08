Dineo Moeketsi's husband, Solo Ntsizwa Ka Mthimkhulu, recently debuted a new braided hairstyle

His new single inspired the rapper's do as he takes on the role of the GOAT (greatest of all time)

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to Solo's hairstyle, where some praised him while others questioned his decision

Dineo Moeketsi’s hubby, Solo Nttsizwa Ka Mthimkhulu, showed off his ram-inspired hairstyle. Images: solontsizwa, dineomoeketsi

Source: Instagram

Dineo Moeketsi's hubby, Solo Ntsizwa Ka Mthimkhulu, is sporting a new hairdo and decided to debut it to the world. The Star Dust rapper revealed his latest release, Separate the Rams, and channelled a goat for the song's music video.

Dineo Moeketsi's husband shows off new hairstyle

Since unlocking his fashionista side, Dineo Moeketsi's husband, Solo Ntsizwa Ka Mthimkhulu, has been unapologetic about exploring his creativity.

Be it in music or fashion, the rapper has always been bold and sought to push boundaries to leave a lasting impression on his supporters and the South African hip hop fraternity.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

To commemorate the release of his new single, Separate the Rams, Solo channelled his inner GOAT and braided his hair in the form of ram horns:

"Separate The Rams is a song that speaks to a concept known as "ukubangwa". This essentially means being fought over or pulled from both ends. In African spirituality, it often refers to a conflict between one's paternal and maternal families."

"My mother and father have often highlighted traits they see in me, traits that they each say I inherited from their fathers. This has resulted in me having characteristics that are often in conflict."

Mzansi weighs in on Solo's hairstyle

Netizens aren't feeling Solo's new do and threw shade:

dolls_babyy wrote:

"This is why I’m a strict girlfriend. No man of mine should have hair."

khanya_bobi was worried:

"New fear unlocked. My man waking up one day and deciding to look like a goat."

EzamaCirha responded:

"This is embarrassing."

Meanwhile, some netizens showed love to Solo and his hairstyle:

Mzansi actress, Dineom Moeketsi cheered her man on:

"Your favourite artist's favourite artist."

theladywiththeroyalaffair praised Solo:

"You’ve always been extraordinary."

South African radio personality, Queen Azizzar said:

"This is beautiful! You are a true artist, and witnessing this is really dope."

Bontle Modiselle shows off new hairstyle

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bontle Modiselle's new, short hairstyle.

The choreographer chopped off and traded in her signature dreadlocks for a subtle afro, and Mzansi is loving her new look.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News