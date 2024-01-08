Dineo Moeketsi and her husband, Solo, celebrated a huge milestone

The couple shared that they were celebrating their 12th anniversary together

Mzansi showered the Langas with love and sweet messages

Dineo Moeketsi posted a sweet compilation video honouring her and Solo's anniversary. Image: dineomoeketsi

Source: Instagram

Dineo Langa (FKA Dineo Moeketsi) is beaming with joy on reaching the 12-year mark with her hubby, Zolile "Solo" Langa. The couple has been together for over a decade and married for just over four years. Mzansi congratulated the couple on the huge milestone.

Dineo and Solo commemorate decades-long romance

One of Mzansi's beloved couples, Dineo Moeketsi and Zolile "Solo" Langa, celebrated 12 years of romance. The couple, still as madly in love as ever, wed in 2019 and have been together since 2012.

To commemorate their anniversary, Dineo posted a compilation of videos and photos of her time with her hubby, accompanied by a fitting soundtrack, Tony! Toni! Toné!'s Anniversary:

"Year 12 and we're still in it! I love you Hubs @solontsizwa. Happy 12th anniversary!"

Dineo recently opened up about her marriage to Solo and the sacrifices they both had to make.

Mzansi celebrates Dineo and Solo

Netizens are in awe of the Langas' long-standing romance and showered them with love and praise:

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini said:

"For life."

Mzansi actress Salamina Mosese declared:

"Many more happy years together, my love!"

South African TV star Lerato Mvelase congratulated the couple:

"Congratulations to you, what a beautiful union! God continue to cover your marriage."

Local actress/ singer Simz Ngema was in awe:

"Love is beautiful."

Mzansi trans activist Yaya Mavundla praised:

"This is so, so beautiful! Congratulations FAVES!"

tanseycoetzee said:

"Happy Anniversary! Cheers to love, sending blessings upon blessings!"

keemilah praised the Langas:

"No drama, no rumours. Just good vibes, growth, and happiness; beautiful to watch."

Bonko Khoza celebrates wedding anniversary

In more anniversary updates, Briefly News shared the sweet message Bonko Khoza posted in honour of his wedding anniversary.

The former The Wife and his wife, Lesego, were showered with congratulatory messages from celebville for their milestone.

Having recently welcomed their child, the couple opened up about the challenges of being new parents, where Bonko told Briefly News more about his demanding shooting schedule.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News