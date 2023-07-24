Actress Dineo Langa has spoken out about her marriage to rapper Solo and how they stayed strong for 12 years

The couple has been married for four years, and they recently celebrated their wedding anniversary

Dineo and Solo and are also traditional healers, and the actress shared how Solo was supportive

Dineo Langa mentioned how they had to practice abstinence when they underwent their initiation journey. Image: @dineomoektsi

Dineo Langa got candid in a podcast interview on Moments with Mantsoe about her 11-year relationship with rapper Solo, real name Zothile Langa.

The actress said they have been together for more than a decade, but their relationship still feels new

Speaking to Mantsoe Pout, the Port of Langa owner said she feels as though she and Solo just embarked on their journey, despite having started more than 11 years ago.

The doting wife also added that she believes it was written in the stars and that she and Solo were destined to be together.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 after having dated for six years.

How their relationship was affected by their spiritual journey

In the podcast interview, Dineo stated that they had to abstain during their initiation.

Solo was also very supportive of Dineo and went as far as embarking on his journey as soon as she started hers.

“We couldn’t touch or sleep in the same bed. During that time, you are grounding your energy. You sit on the floor, you sleep on the floor, and you are not allowed to touch, no int*macy is allowed.”

Watch the full interview below:

Dineo and Solo celebrate 4 years of marriage

On Instagram, Dineo Langa penned a sweet message to Solo on their anniversary. In a post dated 12 May 2023, she said:

"A couple that's been married for 4 whole YEARS, they went to celebrate another wedding not so long ago. Been about you, and I'm still about you @solontsizwa. Get you a girl that looks at you like this!"

