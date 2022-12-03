Dineo Moeketsi and Solo Langa left people blushing on social media after a heartwarming video of them was posted

The couple seemed madly in love years after Mzansi watched them take their vows on their reality TV

Social media users envied their apparent connection as the duo opened up about their relationship

Dineo Moeketsi and Solo Langa speak about their relationship on a TV show. Image: @dineomoeketsi

Source: Instagram

Dineo Moeketsi and her husband, Solo Langa, appeared on a show on Mzansi Magic, where they had to answer questions about their relationship.

A clip from the TV show posted by @d23bribe is circulating on TikTok, and people can't get enough of their beautiful chemistry.

Mzansi was first introduced to their romance when their reality show Kwakuhke Wethu premiered on Showmax. Their journey to getting married was documented for viewers, and people have loved the celeb couple ever since.

Over three years into their marriage, Dineo and Solo are still serving couple goals and look happier than ever.

Netizens took a break from complaining about mjolo and said they wished to find a love like Dineo and Solo's no matter how elusive that dream might be.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Briefly News complied a few comments from the post below:

@tebohomabesa said:

"Their chemistry is insane. "

@nosisarhhh wrote:

"Not me smiling the whole time. Ah, guys love is beautiful. "

@brownthem stated:

"Solo is actually a handsome man."

@michaelcubanaholo asked:

"Yoh love is so beautiful, so why doesn’t it ever work out for me like this ?"

@zamahlubihadebe1 added:

"What a heartwarming thing to watch abakwa Langa.'

@mpumemagatsheni shared:

"I love them. May God protect this union."

@lebomthabethe mentioned:

"Friendship in marriage is important. You can tell these two are great friends."

@baatsebaramollo posted:

"She was blushing the entire time!"

