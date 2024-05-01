Global site navigation

John Kani Rocks Thebe Magugu in New Photoshoot, Mzansi Praises Him: “Our Legend Nkosiyam”
John Kani Rocks Thebe Magugu in New Photoshoot, Mzansi Praises Him: “Our Legend Nkosiyam”

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • Iconic South African actor John Kani recently wore a Thebe Magugu design in his new photoshoot
  • In the picture shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, Magugu paid homage to the Zulu African culture
  • Social media users lauded the renowned actor for his accomplishments throughout his career

John Kani wore a Thebe Magugu outfit and looked very dapper. The iconic actor received praise from people who lauded his career.

John Kani rocked a Thebe Magugu original.
John Kani paid homage to African culture by wearing a Thebe Magugu original. Image: @Jesse Grant/Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images

Actor John Kani wears Thebe Magugu

In his new photoshoot, the iconic South African actor John Kani recently wore a Thebe Magugu original design. The star paid tribute to the African culture when he held a spear in the picture as well.

The picture was shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula with the caption, "Dr John Kani x Thebe Magugu."

Netizens praise John Kani

Social media users celebrated the achievements of the esteemed actor throughout his career. From rocking local TV screens to stage plays and now international films like Black Panther and Mufasa: The Lion King.

@ChrisExcel102:

"Legend."

@General_Sport7:

"The evergreen Kani."

@KabeloMohlah02:

"Our Legend Nkosiyam."

@MakiMarish:

"With all due respect. There is no young man who will be caught looking like Dr John Kani. That looks says I got money from Damages and Lobola."

@bchinyakata:

"One person who is loved and respected by everyone."

@Dingswayo_N

"Great Man."

@KwenaNgwetjana:

"The great book writer."

@MzansiAfrkia7:

"South Africa's very own grandfather."

@ZandiS1016293

"We respect you. A living legend."

Lebo M joins Mufasa: The Lion King movie

In a previous report from Briefly News, music composer and singer/songwriter Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake plays a role in the music team for the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King movie.

Lebo M continues his duties as the musical composer, and Lin Manuel Miranda is in charge of writing the songs. Netizens made jokes about this, with many admitting that Lebo M is a talented musician, but many saw the opportunity to joke about his private life.

Other Mzansi acts to join include The Woman King star, L'Oréal Paris's ambassador and comic book writer Thuso Mbedu, comedian Kagiso Lediga and veteran thespian John Kani.

