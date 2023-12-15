Sibongile and The Dlaminis actress Luyanda Zwane and her alleged bae actor Sparky Xulu served couple goals in a cute video

Luyanda posted a cosy clip of themselves on Instagram, walking on the beach and chilling at an unknown establishment

Luyanda Zwane became a fan-favourite for many netizens when she made her debut on Shaka iLembe

Luyanda and her lover Sparky Xulu look all cosy in a cute video. Image: @sparkyxulu, @luyanda_zwane

Source: Instagram

Actress Luyanda Zwane always knows how to leave people smitten by her, and she recently shared a cute video of herself and her lover on social media.

Luyanda Zwane and Sparky Xulu serve couple goals

The Miseducation actress Luyanda Zwane and her rumoured boyfriend, who is also an actor in the entertainment industry, Sparky Xulu, know how to give their fans some excellent, cute couple content.

Recently, the Sibongile and The Dlaminis star shared a reel of herself and Xulu looking all cosy walking at the beach and also of them having a cute lovey-dovey conversation with each other at an unknown establishment, and she captioned it:

"Thank you for ukungenzela iqiniso n*gga lami. @sparkyxulu."

See the post below:

Luyanda Zwane shines as Vundlazi in Shaka iLembe

The Durban-bred star appeared as Shaka Zulu's love interest, Vundlazi, in one of the episodes of the historical series. Fans were captivated by her portrayal of the role, praising her performance.

Zwane's presence has injected fresh energy into the show. Many people on social media said they look forward to seeing her career blossom in the entertainment industry.

Luyanda is making a name for herself in Showbiz. She plays Sibongile Mbambo in the telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis, airing on DStv's channel Mzansi Wethu. The star became a fan-favourite for many fans and viewers.

Sparky Xulu writes an emotional post after winning an award

Briefly News reported on Sparky Xulu's emotional post after winning the Royalty Soapie Awards award.

Xulu was nominated alongside top actors like Sicelo Buthelezi, who plays Teddy in Gomora, Masilo Magoro, who plays Charles in Skeem Saam, Mpho Sibeko, who plays Dumisani Mokobane in The Estate, Lunga Mofokeng who plays Andile Dikana in The River and Lawrence Maleka who played Zolani in The River.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News