Former The Estate star Sparky Xulu couldn't contain his excitement when he was announced the winner at the Royalty Soapie Awards

The talented actor took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor award for his role in The Estate

Sparky took to social media to thank everyone who played a part in making sure the role was a success

Sparky Xulu is over the moon after bagging the Outstanding Supporting Actor award at the just-ended Royalty Soapie Awards.

Sparky Xulu reacts after winning Outstanding Supporting Award at Royalty Soapie Awards. Image: @sparkyxulu.

Xulu was nominated alongside top actors like Sicelo Buthelezi, who plays Teddy in Gomora, Masilo Magoro, who plays Charles in Skeem Saam, Mpho Sibeko, who plays Dumisani Mokobane in The Estate, Lunga Mofokeng who plays Andile Dikana in The River and Lawrence Maleka who played Zolani in The River.

Sparky Xulu pens heartfelt message after winning Outstanding Supporting Actor award

According to ZAlebs, the star expressed gratitude on his Instagram page after winning the top award. Sparky Xulu thanked the organisers of the Royalty Soapie Awards for the gong and the producers of The Estate for giving him the opportunity to play Siya Phakathwayo. Part of his lengthy tribute read:

"Firstly I would like to thank @royaltysoapieawards for this award it’s such a great blessing to be valued and seen in this industry that I love so much. Next, I would love to thank my @cmptvee family for the great environment they created for me to do my thing with the greatest support."

The actor who announced his exit from The Estate in 2022 thanked his co-stars for making his role easy. He added:

"My wonderful co-stars @zeno.kuhle Zakey for always bringing out that range in my performance @linda_sebezo uyazi ke nawe mamzo, @nadiavalvekens thank you for your patience and always being a team player. Finally @sdumo.mtshali and @actoraubrey I’m forever indebted to the both of you Ta Aubz you took me in and we played and it shaped the foundation of the character then bafo weza ke nawe wathi let’s go “Bafo hamba mina ngizozwa ngawe eyakho le scene” ❤️"

Skeem Saam actor Thabiso Molokomme wins Best Actor at the Royalty Soapie Awards, SA split: "Killing that role"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thabiso Molokomme ventured into acting about a year ago and has already won Mzansi's heart. The actor was the viewer's choice as the Best Actor at the Royalty Soapie Awards. Thabiso expressed his joy on Instagram with photos holding the trophy captioned with a thankful message.

"God never disappoints. While I sleep, He’s still working. Just began my acting career about a year back but I was honoured to be nominated amongst legends I look up to."

The 21-year-old acknowledged South Africans who voted for him because of his portrayal as Pax Kgomo on Skeem Saam, reported ZAlebs.

