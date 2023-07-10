Gone are the days of the whole country tuning on to SABC 1 every evening to catch the soapie, Generations

The production was Mzansi's favourite programme, with household names that people loved

One of which was Angela Motene, who was every teenage boy's crush and girl's idol

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Childhood star Dineo Nchabeleng who played the role of Angela Motene has grown up to bag more TV roles. Images: @dineo_n

Source: Instagram

One may question whatever happened to the original Angela Motene from once popular daily soapie Generations. This is what she's been up to.

End of the Road of little Angela

Child star Dineo Nchabeng has grown into a beautiful young woman who has been bagging gigs left, right and centre since her days of playing bratty little Angela.

Her character was sacked when MMSV Productions terminated the contracts of 16 of its cast members, the Mail&Guardian reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The move forced the production to relaunch the soap opera Generations: The Legacy with new cast members and an almost different storyline.

From being caught up in a Ring of Lies to a Lockdown at Thabazimbi prison

She had landed a few acting roles in Mzansi Magic and Showmax movies and roles in big productions.

One of which was on Mzansi Magic's Ring of Lies, where she was the leading actress entangled in a love triangle with co-stars Mpho Sebeng and Bokang Moeko:

Another popular one was the character of Azania, known as 'Pinky' on Mzansi Magic's Lockdown. She joined the storyline as an activist student detained at Thabazimbi Prison for arson and damaging national property:

This is how her fans welcomed her new role:

@bronwenpietersen said:

"You are phenomenal! "

@evamodika affirmed her:

"You are a legend, you have been in the industry before all of them, time to take over again!"

@ishmauel_s was happy for her:

"I'm so proud of you! I am such a big fan"

@colbin_greentea has a TV date:

"I'm going to watch Lockdown because of you."

@nhlanganiso_321 missed seeing her face on TV:

"I miss you."

@_mondlim_exclaimed:

"One of the most terrific actors we got! I've watched you on one of those short Mzansi stories and was blown away by your talent, you really are a great actor sisi."

Former Generations star to return on popular TV

In other Briefly News reports, a former Generation character finally found her breakthrough after many years of being off-screen.

Kagiso Rakosa, who played the character of Sharon, will be returning on TV after years of rumoured blacklisting by TV veteran Connie Ferguson.

She will join Sdumo Mtshali on the highly anticipated series, Magaeng, which will air on Mzansi Magic on 10 July.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News