Kagiso Rakosa returns to TV in the highly anticipated series Magaeng alongside industry veterans Sdumo Mtshali and Tinah Mnumzana

Magaeng set to premiere exclusively on Mzansi Magic on Monday, 10 July 2023, at 20:00

Rakosa's comeback follows her alleged industry blacklist due to rumours of an extramarital affair with Shona Ferguson

Kagiso Rakosa is set to make her much-awaited return to the television screens after her dramatic exit from Generations years ago. Social media has reported that the star was blacklisted from the industry after allegedly having an extramarital affair with the late Shona Ferguson.

Kagiso Rakosa to return to TV in Magaeng

Reports circulating on social media have indicated that Kagiso Rakosa will star alongside some industry heavyweights titled Magaeng. Rakosa rose to prominence when she played the role of Sharon in the famous telenovela, Generations.

According to The South African, Magaeng will exclusively premiere on Mzansi Magic on Monday, 10 July 2023, at 20:00. According to a post shared by entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald on Twitter, Kagiso will star alongside industry veterans including Sdumo Mtshali and Tinah Mnumzana, Themba Ndaba and Khabonina Qubeka.

Mzansi reacts to reports about Kagiso Rakosa's return to social media

Social media has been buzzing following the reports that Kagiso is returning to the limelight. Many quickly spoke about her rumoured affair with Shona Ferguson that allegedly got her blacklisted.

@nonjabckhumalo said:

"Amen . May she never disappear from our screens again. Gig after gig."

@Limpooi17 wrote:

"Finally, this is good news."

@ThatoMasemola6 added:

"During the week she's on another show Sunday again we see her face on ishaka we need new faces on our screens yho."

@Eskay_Henry said:

"Didn't she... ah nevermind. Never trusting township people again."

@Rhulani98126442 commented:

"Shona is no more. No wonder. Welcome back Kagiso."

@Zack_here noted:

"If Eskom brings it's power back on time then maybe motho will finally see Kagiso Rakosa again will her natural Blackberry."

Source: Briefly News