Lasizwe has announced that he has a new and exciting show coming up and the YouTuber's fans can't keep calm

The media personality took to his Instagram page and shared a glimpse of the show titled Awkward Dates and Mzansi is already giving suggestions of who should be invited

The trailer of the show shows that Lasizwe will go on dates with celebrities including Mihlali Ndamase, Toss, Mmusi Maimane and Young, Famous & African star Khanyi Mbau

Lasizwe is about to give Mzansi the content they signed up for. the talented contented creator has proved that he is best by coming up with another exciting show titled Awkward Dates.

Lasizwe has revealed that he has a new show titled 'Awkward Dates' coming up. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lasizwe gets Mzansi excited after announcing new show titled Awkward Dates

Lasizwe is a content creator par excellence. The star has created exciting shows including Drink Or Tell The Truth where he brought stars like Boity Thulo and Nandi Madida and many entertaining skits.

According to TimesLIVE, the award-winning YouTuber recently announced that he has been busy creating a new and interesting show that will allow fans to get a different view of some of their favourite celebrities.

Speaking to the publication, Lasizwe said he worked on the show's concept and questions because he wanted viewers to see a different side of celebrities. He said:

"South African celebrities have never been seen as human ... People see us as these stars and behind the stars it's emotions and feelings and all of that stuff."

Lasizwe's followers react to trailer of the star's upcoming show, Awkward Dates

Taking to his Instagram page, the star posted a trailer of the much-awaited show. The short clip shows that Lasizwe's show features stars like Umalando hitmaker Toss, Mihlali Ndamase, Mmusi Maimane and Khanyi Mbau.

Peeps said they can't wait for the show, while others dropped suggestions of who they also wanted to see on the show.

@thando_thabethe said:

"Love this "

@iam.lois wrote:

"I’m hoping Nadia gets called on one of the date xem"

@neo.ramokgotswa added:

"Woah! “my boyfriend is calling” damncan’t wait to watch this one."

@iamlondie.london noted:

"Please invite Nadia Nakai."

@barbzludidi commented:

"Khanyi said black is something she would never be"

