Lasizwe Dambuza had Ntando Duma as his first guest on the highly anticipated saucy talk show Drink or Tell the Truth

Getting down to the nitty-gritty, Lasizwe asked Ntando about the allegedly leaked sex tape and why her and Natasha Thahane are no longer friends

Ntando returned the favour, asking Lasizwe who his least favourite sibling is and if him and Dominique Khumalo are vibing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi YouTuber and funny guy, Lasizwe Dambuza, has peeps locked in on his first episode of Drink or Tell the Truth. South African television actress Ntando Duma was the first guest and Lasizwe could not have chosen better.

Jumping straight into it, Lasizwe smacked Ntando with a Kim Kardashian question regarding the sex tape saga that surfaced back in 2020. Obviously, Ntando denied the whole thing, making it clear that sex tapes are not her vibe and that if she had to do one, it would have been a lot litter than the one that was ‘leaked’.

YouTuber, Lasizwe had Ntando Duma on his new talk show, 'Drink or Tell the Truth', and he grilled her like a piece of steak. Image: @lasizwe and @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Ntando said:

“Oh, no man. No, it’s not true. That wasn’t me. Also, my sex tape would be fire hey. Put some respect on my name. And I’m sorry they had to leak that sex tape. I also don’t do sex tapes.”

Lasizwe on the other hand did not play fair and pulled a fast one on his truth question asking who his least fav sibling is, shame. However, when asked if he and Dominique Khumalo are a thing, Lasizwe got all kinds of extra, but said nah, they are “just friends.” This is definitely an answer that is up for debate.

Ntando was a real team player even though there were a few uncomfortable questions thrown at her, especially about her and her ex-bestie Natasha Thahane. We get it sis; everyone has some skeletons in their closet that they’d rather the dogs carry the bones out.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

This show is lit and fans cannot wait to see who Lasizwe grills next!

Mzansi stans Zahara, takes her side in beef with Zodwa Wabantu

A lot of people were talking about Zahara, Briefly News reported. She was trending on Twitter after Zodwa Wabantu appeared on a snippet of Lasizwe Dambuza's new YouTube show.

Zodwa came out of nowhere and said that she could not stand Zahara, dropping the B-word in the process. A lot of social media users took Zahara's side even if they didn't know what had happened.

@Ntombkamjita commented:

“If Zodwa and Zahara are beefing, the one who doesn't wear underwear is wrong."

@EricanSA said:

"I'm not sure about the whole story, but if Zodwa and Zahara are feuding, Zodwa is the one who is wrong."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za