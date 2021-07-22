Oh Boy: Lasizwe to Rock the Boat With Celebrity Tell All Show

South African comedian and YouTube sensation, Lasziwe Dambuza, is planning to rock Mzansi with a new show

The show will be exclusively on YouTube and will involve Mzansi celebrities having to either confess their secrets or drink

In one particular teaser, Zodwa Wabantu admitted that she hated singer Zahara and Mzansi simply couldn't believe it

Lasizwe Dambuza is rocking the streets of Celebville after announcing a new show. The show will be exclusively on YouTube and is titled Drink or Tell The Truth!.

The premise is exactly as the name suggests; celebrity guests will be invited on the show and asked questions, should they refuse to answer, they will have to drink some alcohol.

Sharing a teaser clip from the show, Lasizwe managed to show Mzansi that it’s definitely something we don’t want to miss.

Zodwa Wabantu revealed that she hates Zahara, Ntando Duma may have a sex tape floating around and Mihlali Ndamase has some very wealthy men pursuing her.

The clip resulted in Zodwa Wabantu trending as Zahara stans slammed her for her comments.

Mzansi stans Zahara, takes her side in beef with Zodwa Wabantu

Briefly News reported that a lot of people were talking about Zahara on Wednesday evening. She was trending on Twitter after Zodwa Wabantu appeared on a snippet of Lasizwe Dambuza's new YouTube show.

Zodwa came out of nowhere and said that she could not stand Zahara, dropping the B-word in the process.

A lot of social media users took Zahara's side even if they didn't know what had happened.

@Ntombkamjita: “If Zodwa and Zahara are beefing. The one who doesn't wear underwear is wrong."

@EricanSA: "I'm not sure about the whole story, but if Zodwa and Zahara are feuding, Zodwa is the one who is wrong."

@SBADZMD: "Zahara and Zodwa beefing is something I didn't know I needed to hear more of."

