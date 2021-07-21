Shots Fired: Mzansi Stans Zahara, Takes Her Side in Beef With Zodwa Wabantu

Zahara was trending on social media after Zodwa Wabuntu told Lasizwe Dambuza what she thought of the Umthwalo singer

Zodwa appeared on Lasizwe's new YouTube show, the idea of the show is that celebs are challenged to tell the truth or drink a foul concoction

Social media users rushed to support Zahara even if they had no idea why she was trending on Wednesday evening

A lot of people were talking about Zahara on Wednesday evening. She was trending on Twitter after Zodwa Wabantu appeared on Lasizwe Dambuza's new YouTube show.

Guests are asked to tell the truth and Zodwa came out of nowhere and said that she cannot stand Zahara and dropped the B-word.

The premise of the show is that celebs are challenged to tell the truth or drink a vile concoction. It doesn't appear that Zodwa needed much encouragement at all.

Social media users had a lot to say about what Zodwa said

A lot of social media users took Zahara's side even if they didn't know what had happened.

@Ntombkamjita:

"If Zodwa and Zahara are beefing. The one who doesn't wear underwear is wrong."

@EricanSA:

"I'm not sure about the whole sorry, but if Zodwa and Zahara are feuding. Zodwa is the one who is wrong."

@SBADZMD:

"Zahara and Zodwa beefing is something I didn't know I needed to hear more of."

Some people thought Zahara was trending becuase DJ Sbu finally paid her.

@ndi_shony:

"When I saw Zahara trending I thought maybe DJ Sbu did the right thing."

@advovolicious:

"When I saw Zahara trending I thought maybe DJ Sbu did the right thing and actually paid her what he owes her. Zahara has not been paid by DJ Sbu she has no reason to lie and DJ Sbu has no reason to refuse to be in a meeting with Zahara. #djsbu pay Zahara before its too late."

Zahara extends her gratitude to Mzansi for listening to her music

Mzansi singer and songwriter Zahara is thankful to everyone who listens to her music. Taking to social media, Zahara let her fans know that she's ever so grateful for the fact that they listen to her music on streaming sites. This surely helps her with her royalties. She tweeted:

"We just checked our streams from this past weekend. Ndithy mandiphinde ndibulele kakhulu kuni nonke (Let me say thank you to everyone once again). Over half a million streams just on 'Loliwe'."

Loliwe is a Mzansi favourite that has been timeless over the years. Zahara is so grateful to her fans for listening to her music and can't thank them enough for that.

