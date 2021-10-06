Zahara Roasted for Lip Synching on 'Idols SA': "Please Prepare Next Time"

Award-winning singer Zahara has been roasted for allegedly lip-synching when she appeared on Idols SA this past weekend

The Loliwe hitmaker was a guest judge and a performer on the singing competition on Sunday, 4 October

Many viewers of the show felt that Zahara did not prepare well for her performance on the popular show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zahara has been accused of lip-synching during her performance on Idols SA on Sunday, 4 October. The singer was a guest judge and a performer during the past episode of the singing competition.

Zahara has been dragged for allegedly lip-synching on 'Idols SA'. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Zahara took to social media to let her fans know how much of fun she had on the show but not all of them were impressed with her performance. The musician wrote on Instagram:

"Shew but I had too much fun as a guest judge on @idolssa this past weekend. Congrats to all the contestants, you guys are amazing!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Idols SA also took to photo-sharing app and posted snaps of Zahara doing her thing on stage and again some fans dragged the award-winning singer for apparently lip-synching.

Check out some of the reactions from unimpressed viewers below:

wexysa commented:

"Please prepare next time....we love you Bulie.... don't lip sync in a singing competition please."

le_not_so_nice said:

"To come to a singing show and not sing live? That’s why people don’t respect SA artists no man."

zashinda_jessy wrote:

"Am I the only 1 that felt she lip synced???"

nomandlagwe said:

"The worst kind of lip-synching!"

nomaxabisom added:

"It was too obvious."

Idols SA winner Zama Khumalo gets new wheels

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Idols SA Season 16 winner Zama Khumalo took to social media to show off her brand new set of wheels. The singer bagged her Kymo Xciting 400 scooter earlier this week.

The R120 000 scooter was part of Zama's package as the winner of the singing competition. Apart from the scooter, Zama also bagged a cool R1 million, a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee and a Toyota Starlet 1.4, among other prizes.

She took to Instagram to show off her new ride, according to ZAlebs. She captioned her post:

"Just got my new baby today, early birthday present... Thank you @idolssa, this is all because of you and shout out to @kymco_southafrica for this beautiful scooter."

Source: Briefly.co.za