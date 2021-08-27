'Idols SA' Winner Zama Khumalo Gets New Wheels: "Happiness Looks Good on You"

Idols SA Season 16 winner Zama Khumalo finally got her second ride from the singing competition

The singer received her R120 000 scooter earlier this week which was part of her package as the winner of the singing competition

She also received her first car, a Toyota Starlet 1.4 and a cool recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee a while back

Idols SA Season 16 winner Zama Khumalo took to social media to show off her brand new set of wheels. The singer bagged her Kymo Xciting 400 scooter earlier this week.

The R120 000 scooter was part of Zama's package as the winner of the singing competition. Apart from the scooter, Zama also bagged a cool R1 million, a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee and a Toyota Starlet 1.4, among other prizes.

'Idols SA' winner Zama Khumalo received her new ride from the singing competition. Image: @zamak_khumalo

Source: Instagram

She took to Instagram to show off her new ride, according to ZAlebs. She captioned her post:

"Just got my new baby today, early birthday present... Thank you @idolssa, this is all because of you and shout out to @kymco_southafrica for this beautiful scooter."

The star's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her. Check out some of the comments below:

ntombomzimbeteni_mamntande said:

"Congrats baby gal."

snethuba.mtshali commented:

"Congratulations Sthandwa sam."

lerato.nketle wrote:

"Congratulations baby. Happiness looks good on you."

ntombifuthi.dlamini.7121 commented:

"Wow congrats babes."

nosiphokazy added:

"This is so dope Zama."

Source: Briefly.co.za