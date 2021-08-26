Shimza, ignites, heated Gqom and Afrohouse debate, over Thukzin's 'Phuze Remix'

Shimza ignited a heated debate on his timeline when he claimed Dlala Thukzin's Phuze Remix is an Afrohouse track

Gqom music followers said the song belonged to their fave genre because Thukzin has been producing Gqom music for years

Amapiano fans also claimed the song belongs to the yanos as Thukzin features Sir trill and Mpura on the lit banger

Afro-House DJ Shimza sparked a heated debate on social media recently when he claimed Dlala Thukzin's Phuze Remix belongs to Afrohouse music.

The people of Durban claimed that Thukzin has been a Gqom DJ and producer for years while some Amapiano fans argued that his new banger belongs to the yanos because it features Sir Trill and late Mpura - who both have dropped some dope yanos tunes.

Shimza ignited a heated Gqom and Afrohouse debate over Dlala Thukzin's 'Phuze Remix'. Image: @shimza.dj

According to TshisaLIVE, Shimza took to Twitter a few days ago and didn't mince his words when he claimed the hot tune belongs to the Afro-house genre. Shimza said:

"We claiming this song as Afrohouse, let’s not argue!"

Tweeps flooded Shimza's comment section with mixed reactions to his post. Check out some of the comments below:

@Fanyana_Biggie said:

"Kodwa one thing for sure that song sounds nothing like Amapiano, no cap."

@MsimangoMvelo wrote:

"Ndoda this is a gqom song not an Afro house song or a Piano song...@dlalathukzin is making the best gqom songs y'all will ever hear...ask @DjMaphorisa @PrinceKaybee_SA @DJTira."

@Sinethemba_Zama commented:

"There are no Gqom elements here."

@Now2319 said:

"Lol, don't claim it let the creators call it what they want."

@V_T_Mdaka added:

"100% gqom, I'm not arguing."

DJ Maphorisa asks Shimza and Heavy K to play Amapiano

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media recently and asked DJ Shimza, Heavy K and Black Coffee to play Amapiano on their sets. Phori believes that the genre will grow even bigger internationally if these three famous musicians played more Amapiano songs for their fans across the globe.

Shimza and Heavy K were against the star's idea. They took to his comment section on Facebook and shared their thoughts on his request. In his reply seen by Briefly News, Shimza said:

"We can’t all do the same thing because we all have different goals and paths in our careers, ma brother. You guys are doing perfectly fine without us and it’s amazing to watch from the outside! Keep going! We here to support."

