As the Miss South Africa 2021 finale draws closer, the astounding boss lady judging panel has been announced

1994 titleholder Bassie Khumalo and highly praised Idols SA guest judge Dineo Ranaka form part of the incredible group

The pageant's official social media pages have begun building excitement, showing that this year they are definitely going big

Seven outstanding women, both local and international, have been announced as a part of the judging panel for the country's biggest pageant. Among those big names sits the lovable Basetsana Khumalo and media personality Dineo Ranaka.

The official Miss SA page has announced the judging panel and the names are phenomenal. Image: @basetsanakhumalo and @dineoranaka

The South African reports that the finale is just two weeks ago and peeps are bubbling with excitement to see who will wear the prestigious crown after Shudufadzo Musida.

The official Miss SA Instagram page announced all of the famous faces that will sit on the panel.

'Idols SA' Viewers sing Dineo Ranaka’s praises after guest judging the show

Briefly News reported Dineo Ranaka seems to be the only guest judge to get a thumbs-up from viewers since Mzansi's favourite singing competition said goodbye to Somizi. The producers of Idols SA came up with the idea of introducing a different guest judge each week to make up for the massive personality being absent.

SABC news reports that Somizi will not be leaving Idols permanently but is rather taking a bit of time off from work.

The publication reports that the media personality was granted time off to deal with personal matters. So, to keep viewers engaged in the show, Idols SA producers decided to invite a different celeb to join the judging panel each week.

So far, the choices have not landed well until Dineo Ranaka waltzed in to save the day.

Dineo passed the viewers' vibe check with flying colours, reports ZAlebs.

Tweeps shared their thoughts on the radio personality's night of judging.

@bree_bridgette commented:

"There was Idols before Somizi, there will be Idols even after Somizi. I must say that I enjoy Dineo Ranaka."

@Ama_5 added:

"Dineo Ranaka is doing an amazing job as a guest judge. She's very smart. Whenever she speaks, I just wanna listen attentively. She should come back. "

