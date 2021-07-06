Zahara Demands Sit Down With DJ Sbu After He Claims She Got Paid for 'Loliwe'

Mzansi singer and songwriter Zahara has called on DJ Sbu to have a TV interview so they can discuss Loliwe's album sales

According to Zahara, she was not paid properly for the legendary record and she thought of taking people to court

DJ Sbu has denied the allegations of Zahara not being paid for Loliwe and the singer wants him to tell the truth

Zahara has challenged DJ Sbu to a sit-down TV interview to clear the air about the money allegedly owed to her for her Loliwe album.

Barry Roux, a popular social media user recently tweeted that he wished Zahara would re-record her Loliwe album so that she could begin to profit financially from it. The tweleb implied that Zahara was not being compensated for her music royalties.

DJ Sbu denied these allegations. However, in an interview with TshisaLIVE, Zahara stated that she was never compensated for her work on the Loliwe album.

"I haven’t been getting anything since I left the record label, and I saw recently that my music was uploaded on digital platforms without me knowing, which means they sold my records to somebody and it means I need to get a cut for it," she said.

The hitmaker went on to say that she had tried numerous times to contact DJ Sbu since their last conversation nearly a year and a half ago. The singer went on to say that she considered taking them to court but knew she couldn't afford the fees.

Zahara is adamant that a TV interview is the only way to end their long-running feud, and she would like DJ Sbu to answer her call.

Zahara is grateful to Mzansi for listening to her Loliwe album and showing love

