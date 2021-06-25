Zahara took to social media to let her fans know that she's grateful for the fact that they are still streaming her music

Mzansi singer and songwriter Zahara is thankful to everyone who listens to her music. Taking to social media, Zahara let her fans know that she's ever so grateful for the fact that they listen to her music on streaming sites. This surely helps her with her royalties. She tweeted:

"We just checked our streams from this past weekend. Ndithy mandiphinde ndibulele kakhulu kuni nonke (Let me say thank you to everyone once again). Over half a million streams just on 'Loliwe'."

Loliwe is a Mzansi favourite that has been timeless over the years. Zahara is so grateful to her fans for listening to her music and can't thank them enough for that.

Mzansi social media users are loving the fact that Zahara is thankful

Social media users received Zahara's tweet well and are happy to be getting recognition for their support. Check out the reactions below:

@L_Gosto said:

"A classic album right there. Please open 'Phendula' album for us on iTunes."

@LusandaTshobeni commented:

"Believe me, I am one of the people who streamed it over the weekend. Played it with my 8-year-old son who was not born when the song was released."

@MoreTwoLyf said:

"Please also put 'Country Girl' on Apple Music."

Zahara let Mzansi know that she's dropping some new music

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara announced her new album Nqaba Yam and Mzansi is excited. Zahara announced her new album would be dropping early in July and social media users were super excited.

They took to Twitter to celebrate the new album by calling on her fans to stream her debut album. She also let people know that Nqaba Yam would be available for pre-order ahead of its release on 8 July, 2021.

Briefly News shared the good news on Facebook and social media users reacted to the news with excitement.

