Zahara Announces Her New Album “Nqaba Yam” and Mzansi Is Excited

Zahra revealed that her new album would be dropping early in July and that pre-orders are open

Fans are super excited about the new album and praised her for being such an amazing and talented artist

Fans celebrated by streaming her debut album and hoped that she would get paid for all the streams

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Zahara announced her new album would be dropping early in July and social media users were super excited.

They took to Twitter to celebrate the new album by calling on her fans to stream her debut album.

Zahara let her fans know that her new album will be dropping soon and that pre-orders are available. Photo credit: @ZaharaSA

Source: Twitter

She also let people know that Nqaba Yam would be available for pre-order ahead of its release on 8 July 2021.

Reactions to her announcement

Briefly News shared the good news on Facebook and social media users reacted to the news with excitement.

Mweneni Ya Immanuel:

"Hope your album sells out fast do you settle your tax returns and clear your name please Zaharawe love you."

Dale Abrahams:

"Love her music. Saw her for the first time at the Cape Town Jazz Festival. I was mesmerized."

Mphahlele Thakgatso:

"Say what you like about her, at least she's a true musician and play instruments. She is a legend already!"

Vanhu Vahina:

"Zahara doesn't disappoint, I'm not a fan of Afropop music, but I definitely love hers, can't wait..!!!"

Tweeps react to her new album

When news broke of her new album people were excited and fans called for people to stream her music. Some were concerned that she wouldn't be paid for the streams. She jumped into the conversation and said that actually, she would.

@KabeloLegodi3:

"Streaming Zahara’s debut album the whole day ❤️. A masterpiece "

@TboozeSA:

"Zahara’s “Umgodi” went gold in 6 hours and Platinum in 24 hours. Phendula achieved Platinum in a day and Country Girl double platinum in a day. Think about your fav local artist and compare their sales to her sales. Loliwe sold over 800k albums. Those were mostly hard copies."

Zahara's legal woes grow

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Zahara is neck-deep in legal woes. Just last week, the singer and songwriter was found guilty of being in contempt of court after she failed to appear in several court cases over tax-related issues.

This led to a warrant of her arrest being issued and the singer handing herself o er to the cops.

Not many details of her case have been released, however, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane revealed to the Sunday World that Zahara was asked to hand in her passport.

The publication further reported that Zahara is facing one count of contravening tax laws and six for failing to submit her tax returns from 2013 to 2018.

The muso is facing prison for four years or having to pay a hefty fine.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za