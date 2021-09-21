Boity's feature on Drink or Tell the Truth with Lasizwe was lit; the series is the gift that keeps on giving spicy information

The rapper's feature has been a trending topic due to the amount of tea that Boity spilt through the questions Lasizwe asked her

While answering a question, Boity revealed that the Mzansi female rapper she is least likely to ever work with has to be Nomuzi, aka Moozlie

Boity Thulo is on the list of celebrities who revealed some juicy details on Lasizwe's Drink or Tell the Truth, all to avoid taking a shot of a nasty concoction. This time around the Ba Kae hitmaker made it known that the one person she does not want to work with in the industry is Nomuzi, who is known as Moozlie.

Boity ranks Nomuzi as the one rapper she is least likely to work with. Image: @boity and @moozlie

Source: Instagram

Own Your Throne reality star was asked a few uncomfortable questions curated by Lasizwe's content producer. Boity did her utmost best to answer all of the questions truthfully to avoid the set punishment. SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the most controversial question she was asked was:

"Which female artist or rapper would you never want to work with? Between Gigi Lamayne, Nadia Nakai, Nomuzi and Rouge."

After much hesitation, Boity took a deep breath and answered the question truthfully. Ranking her options, she said:

"I love Rouge, I love Gigi, uhm Nadia is my girl, I’ll have to pick Nomuzi, it’s okay, I’m fine with it."

The answer came as no surprise to many as Boity and Moozlie have long been rumoured to have beef with each other. ZALebs reports that Nomuzi is said to have dissed Boity in her song Fourways Freestyle, taking a jab at her for not writing her own bars.

Briefly News reports, Boity Thulo took the hot seat on Lasizwe Dambuza’s juicy celeb talk show, Drink Or Tell The Truth, and tea was spilt!

Getting on to the topic of exes, Lasizwe asked Boity what it felt like to have been cheated on by Cassper Nyovest, reported OkMzansi. Boity made it known that it hurt, however, she has moved past that now and she and Cass are good.

When asked who was the best famous man she dated out of Cassper, SOS and Khaya Dlanga, Boity did not even hesitate when picking Khaya. The two are still hella close.

“Because he is my best friend now and we the best friendship I’d say I don’t have a single regret. I think it’s Khaya. Khaya is great,” she said.

Boity and Khaya dated back in 2011 but things just did not work out. With Boity being a lot older than Khaya, fans feel this might have been the biggest issue. They are great friends now though, so definitely not a wasted relationship like many thought.

