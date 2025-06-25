Mlindo The Vocalist exposed his former manager, Nyiko, for scamming him by secretly buying a bus with Mlindo's money and then renting it back to him for weekend gigs

Social media users reacted with mixed views, with some defending Nyiko’s actions as "business" while others called it outright fraud and betrayal

Other celebrities, including Kelly Khumalo and Kharishma, have also recently cut ties with their managers over allegations of financial misconduct

South African musician Mlindo The Vocalist recently shared the story of how his manager, Nyiko, scammed him. The interview got social media users talking about loyalty in the industry.

Artists are going through the most in the industry. Many have opened up about how those they trusted the most have misused that trust and stolen from them.

Popular singer Mlindo The Vocalist recently revealed that his manager, only identified as Nyiko, scammed him. In a video shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by @ThisIsColbert, the AmaBlesser hitmaker revealed that Nyiko bought a car while they were still working together and hired it to Mlindo for their weekend gigs. The post's caption read:

"Mlindo’s manager, Nyiko, secretly bought himself a bus with his money and rented it to Mlindo for weekend gigs. 😳😳😳"

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Mlindo's story

Social media users were divided after Mlindo shared the story of how he got scammed. Some said the manager saw an opportunity and took it, while others said Nyiko betrayed his friend.

However, in the spirit of fairness, South Africans are calling for Nyiko to be invited to the same podcast to share his side of the story.

@Stonetherealist commented:

"It's actually business sense, this thing. He saw a need and made provision."

@Msay_team033rd_ wrote:

"Business sense, how? Someone buying a car with your money and saying I must rent it is business sense? That is fraud, nje"

@kellzmtshumeni added:

"He didn't know he needed a bus? Don't blame a hustler for hustling🤣🤣🤣 Also, we all saw it when they went to Podcast and Chill that Nyiko was trying to capture Mlindo's career🤣🤣🤣"

@XolaniJuni96255 said:

"They should call the managers kuma podcast ayaphela ama artist."

SA celebs who had a fallout with their managers

Several stars have fired their managers for allegedly stealing or mismanaging funds. Award-winning singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo recently parted ways with her long-time manager, creative director, and designer Kgothatso Tsotetsi for allegedly stealing her money.

Limpopo singer, Kharishma, also fired her friend and manager, Mamsee Ribane, over financial misconduct allegations.

Mlindo reveals how Riky Rick helped him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning producer and wheel spinner DJ Maphorisa caught heat on social media after Mlindo the Vocalist opened up on how the late South African musician Riky Rick helped him. It seems every South African musician has a heartwarming Riky Rick story.

The Boss Zonke Forever rapper was known for supporting budding musicians, and Mlindo the Vocalist shared his story.

