Singer Kharishma Allegedly Parts Ways With Manager Amid Financial Misconduct Allegations
- Limpopo singer Kharishma has fired her manager and fellow artist Mamsee Ribane due to allegations of financial misconduct and misappropriation of funds
- Last year, Kharishma faced dramatic incidents, including being kicked offstage by Oscar Mbo and reportedly assaulted by her boyfriend at a petrol station
- Her management confirmed an ongoing investigation and advised against making payments to Mamsee's accounts
Limpopo singer Kharishma has allegedly fired her manager and fellow singer Christina "Mamsee" Ribane. Mamsee was reportedly misusing funds and not giving Kharishma her share.
Haibo! Kharishma is starting on a clean slate after booting Mamsee off her team. The singer had her fair share of drama last year after being kicked off the stage by popular musician Oscar Mbo. Oscar later apologised for his actions after facing massive backlash and threats never to perform in Limpopo again.
As if that was not enough, Kharishma also made headlines when she was reportedly brutally assaulted by her boyfriend at a petrol station. Many said it was not the first time she had been beaten to a pulp in public.
According to Zimoja, the singer decided to let Mamsee go due to reports of financial misconduct. The reports noted that the Chokeslam hitmaker issued a statement through her management noting that she was no longer working with Mamsee. Part of the post read:
"We wish to inform you that Miss MC Ribane, known as vocalist Mamcee, is no longer associated with Kharishma Entertainment."
Kharishma's team confirms ongoing investigation
The Limpopo singer's management confirmed that a full investigation is underway. They said they had made arrangements for Kharishma's booking fees to be deposited into another account.
"As we are launching a full investigation which is underway, please be advised not to make any payments to any bank accounts provided by her Mamcee."
Source: Briefly News
