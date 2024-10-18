Kharishma was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend and manager at a fuel station, leading to the cancellation of her shows

Eyewitnesses, as reported by Tzaneen Voice, saw her boyfriend kicking, choking, and dragging her to the ground

Social media users reacted, urging Kharishma to seek help, noting it's not the first instance, and expressing concern over her working relationship with her boyfriend

Popular Limpopo singer Kharishma was allegedly forced to cancel shows after being severely assaulted by her boyfriend, who is also her manager.

Kharishma was reportedly severely assaulted by her boyfriend. Image: @Vocalist Kharishma

Kharishma assaulted by her boyfriend

Kharishma is making headlines following the reports that her boyfriend and manager assaulted her at a fuel station.

According to a Facebook post by Tzaneen Voice, eyewitnesses saw the incident unfolding. Per the post, Kharishma's boyfriend kicked and choked her before dragging her to the ground. Part of the post read:

"The boyfriend, who is also her manager, was found kicking, choking and dragging her body across the ground marred with stones."

Fans react to the news of Kharishma being assaulted

Social media users weighed in on the issue. Some said the singer should seek professional help; others claimed it was not the first time she had been assaulted, while some thought it was a music video.

Malesa Kgashane Itumeleng commented:

"The song Chockslem makes sense now🤔, we busy dancing khant she was sending us a sign gore she's in an abusive relationship."

Clain Malatji wrote:

"Working with relatives or boyfriend never ends well. Askies princess be strong 😢"

Mashudu Richard Tambani added:

"That's really bad. Mara, would she prefer her boyfriend to be her manager? That is the biggest mistake."

Reneilwe Neo Tshehla noted:

"My cousin also saw him assaulting her at Amigos after performing. That guy is abusive, Karishma needs serious help."

Lebogang Silkytouch'Ramogale said:

"Gbv should be taken seriously... she needs to do something about it."

